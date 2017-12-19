Project to ease Lee County traffic moving into second phase

‘Tis the season of increased traffic around Southwest Florida.

But a new fiber-optic communication cable could help improve the flow in Lee County. The $8.5 million second phase of a county Department of Transportation project will start after New Year’s Day.

“This will connect all the east-west roads and all of Cape Coral’s signals together with fibers, so we can run them from the (Traffic Operations Center),” Lee County Department of Transportation Director Randy Cerchie said.



The first phase focused on U.S. 41 between Charlotte and Collier counties. Now, it’s expanding to 110 major intersections countywide. The final phase will connect the remaining intersections.

Lee County drivers like Brandon Orr say the money for the project is worth it, as long as congestion improves.

“I think it’s a great thing, and I’m all about going forward, especially with technology,” Orr said. “And if we can make things more convenient, more flowing … then I’m all for that.”

The goal of the new system is not just to improve traffic management but also enhance public safety and security, according to county documents. The Traffic Operations Center will be able to detect problems on the road and inform drivers of roadway conditions.

