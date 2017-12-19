PUNTA GORDA

Water main leak snarls traffic on US 41 in Punta Gorda

Published: December 19, 2017 7:44 AM EST
Updated: December 19, 2017 9:28 AM EST

A possible water main leak caused delays Tuesday morning on U.S. 41, according to a tweet from the Charlotte County ATMS.

Crews are working to repair the leak. U.S. 41 southbound is down to one lane at Marion Avenue, according to officials. The road is expected to reopen by noon.

The circumstances leading up to the delays are unclear.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
