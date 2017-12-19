Water main leak snarls traffic on US 41 in Punta Gorda

A possible water main leak caused delays Tuesday morning on U.S. 41, according to a tweet from the Charlotte County ATMS.

US41 SB & Marion Av – appears to be a water line break?…. US41 down to one lane. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/KTSrQ8FUN7 — CharlotteCountyATMS (@CharlotteATMS) December 19, 2017

Crews are working to repair the leak. U.S. 41 southbound is down to one lane at Marion Avenue, according to officials. The road is expected to reopen by noon.

The circumstances leading up to the delays are unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina