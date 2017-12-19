Port Charlotte girl awakes to homeless intruder in bedroom

A 42-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday after a girl awoke to find him in her bedroom, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl’s father called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after chasing the man from the home on Dennis Court, which is in a neighborhood not far from the corner of Veterans Parkway and U.S. 41.

David Reeves was arrested after deputies found him Monday morning, sheriff’s office Det. Cpl. Robert Gay said. Deputies also found items he’d stolen from the home, according to Gay.

MORE: Police: ‘Criminal Santa’ gets stuck in chimney during burglary attempt

Reeves faces the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office website:

False imprisonment of a person against their will

Petty theft, second offense

Resisting an officer without violence

Failing to register as a convicted felon

Possession or use of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Introduction of contraband into a county detention facility

Unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling

“We took a very dangerous criminal off the streets,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Reeves is in custody on $173,000 bond.

MORE: Victims identified in Lehigh Acres double homicide

Writer: Chuck Myron