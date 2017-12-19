It’s not too late for last-minute holiday shoppers to ship gifts

With just a few days before Christmas, all hope is not lost if you still have not sent that special gift to that special someone and want it to get there in time for the holiday.

Officials with FedEx say it’s a busy holiday shipping season and they expect it to get busier before it’s all over.

“The company is anticipating to ship anywhere between 380,000 to 400,000 packages this season, so we are well equipped and prepared to meet the needs of the customers,” said Jenequa Hughes, senior manager at a FedEx office.

Hughes says customers are often concerned that they can’t ship those big and awkward shaped packages.

“We can pack whatever you have,” she said. “You bring it, we have custom packing. We can pack it all.”

And she says even though it’s an extremely busy season, last-minute shoppers can ship up until Friday and still get their gifts to their destination by Christmas.

“If they are looking to get it there by Christmas, at this rate they would have to do the 3-Day Express Saver,” she said. “That would get it there this week before Christmas.”

That news was a present in and of itself for Kate, who was sending a handmade wreath to a friend.

“I’m so relieved. It’s wonderful, it’s so great to have this,” she said. “I workright down the street, so it’s very convenient.”

Kate says knowing she has some extra time to send gifts gives her one less thing to worry about during the holiday season, which she considers a Christmas miracle.

Below are the deadlines for shipping at Amazon, Walmart (WMT) and other retailers, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon: Dec. 15 – Free shipping ($25 min.)

Dec. 18 – Standard shipping

Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping (free with Prime)

Dec. 23 – one-day shipping (In select cities)

Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier – Same-day delivery (select cities)

Dec. 24, 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier – Two-hour delivery (select cities)

Bloomingdale’s

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Standard

Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Express delivery

Kmart

Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping

Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping

Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping

Dec. 24 for in-store pickup

Kohl’s

Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. (CST) – Standard

Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. (CST) – Two-day shipping

Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. (CST) – One-day shipping

Macy’s

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Free standard shipping (min. $99)

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Premium

Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET – Express

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET – In-store pickup

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET – Same-day delivery

Nordstrom

Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. ET – Two-business day shipping

Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET – Free standard shipping

Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Saturday delivery ($10)

Sears

Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping

Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping

Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping

Dec. 24 for in-store pickup

Target

Varies by item – Free standard shipping

Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. – Premium two-day shipping

Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. – Express one-day shipping

Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. – Restock

Toys R Us

Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Free shipping

Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. ET – Expedited

Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Express

Dec. 24 by noon ET – In-store pickup

Walmart

Dec. 13 – Freight

Dec. 19 – Standard

Dec. 21 – Rush

Author: Justin Udo / CBS