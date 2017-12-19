It’s not too late for last-minute holiday shoppers to ship gifts
With just a few days before Christmas, all hope is not lost if you still have not sent that special gift to that special someone and want it to get there in time for the holiday.
Officials with FedEx say it’s a busy holiday shipping season and they expect it to get busier before it’s all over.
“The company is anticipating to ship anywhere between 380,000 to 400,000 packages this season, so we are well equipped and prepared to meet the needs of the customers,” said Jenequa Hughes, senior manager at a FedEx office.
Hughes says customers are often concerned that they can’t ship those big and awkward shaped packages.
“We can pack whatever you have,” she said. “You bring it, we have custom packing. We can pack it all.”
And she says even though it’s an extremely busy season, last-minute shoppers can ship up until Friday and still get their gifts to their destination by Christmas.
“If they are looking to get it there by Christmas, at this rate they would have to do the 3-Day Express Saver,” she said. “That would get it there this week before Christmas.”
That news was a present in and of itself for Kate, who was sending a handmade wreath to a friend.
“I’m so relieved. It’s wonderful, it’s so great to have this,” she said. “I workright down the street, so it’s very convenient.”
Kate says knowing she has some extra time to send gifts gives her one less thing to worry about during the holiday season, which she considers a Christmas miracle.
Below are the deadlines for shipping at Amazon, Walmart (WMT) and other retailers, according to BestBlackFriday.com.
Amazon: Dec. 15 – Free shipping ($25 min.)
- Dec. 18 – Standard shipping
- Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping (free with Prime)
- Dec. 23 – one-day shipping (In select cities)
- Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier – Same-day delivery (select cities)
- Dec. 24, 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier – Two-hour delivery (select cities)
Bloomingdale’s
- Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Standard
- Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Express delivery
Kmart
- Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping
- Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping
- Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping
- Dec. 24 for in-store pickup
Kohl’s
- Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. (CST) – Standard
- Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. (CST) – Two-day shipping
- Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. (CST) – One-day shipping
Macy’s
- Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Free standard shipping (min. $99)
- Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Premium
- Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET – Express
- Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET – In-store pickup
- Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET – Same-day delivery
Nordstrom
- Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. ET – Two-business day shipping
- Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET – Free standard shipping
- Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Saturday delivery ($10)
Sears
- Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free shipping
- Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard shipping
- Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium shipping
- Dec. 24 for in-store pickup
Target
- Varies by item – Free standard shipping
- Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. – Premium two-day shipping
- Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. – Express one-day shipping
- Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. – Restock
Toys R Us
- Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Free shipping
- Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. ET – Expedited
- Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Express
- Dec. 24 by noon ET – In-store pickup
Walmart
Dec. 13 – Freight
Dec. 19 – Standard
Dec. 21 – Rush