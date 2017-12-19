Man accused of driving drunk causes 6 car pile up, police chase

Running for their lives.

Drivers say a man slammed into their cars and then ran over people trying to stop him!

Only WINK News has surveillance video which caught the incident.

Cape Coral Police investigators say Alfred Reyes crashed into five different cars at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Country Club Boulevard Friday.

Brent Simpson saw it all unfold, “When I first saw it I was like well he’s just an idiot, then I read up on the story and I was like he’s a drunk idiot, then I saw that he hurt people and I was like well he needs to go to jail.”

Police accuse Reyes of being drunk behind the wheel when he caused the six car pile up.

“All of a sudden there was just this huge crash,” said Denise Fillmore, who was getting ready for dinner when the crash happened on Friday, “It seems like weekly there’s an accident here in this area.”

Witnesses told Cape police Reyes was swerving and even stopped to throw up moments before the collision.

Two witnesses were hit by his car as he tried to drive away. That’s when he led police on a chase from Veterans Parkway to NW 7th Place.

Neighbors like Brent Simpson say something needs to change at this intersection. “Something to visualize… to get people to look at it and go ‘oh I need to slow down here'”

Reyes is facing felony charges, and has nine other previous traffic infractions, including reckless driving.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

