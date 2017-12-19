Higher levels, new locations: Arsenic levels found outside sludge site

Arsenic levels were found outside the toxic sludge dump site in Dunbar.

Test results came back Dec. 4 for the well on Midway Avenue revealing arsenic levels more than three times higher than the government standard, according to test results obtained Monday night by WINK News.

The city had four wells tested, and results are still pending for the fourth well.

The Dunbar neighborhood and the City of Fort Myers have each hired litigation to defend their interests in the event of lawsuits.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Rachel Ravina