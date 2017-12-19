High school replaces term ‘freshmen’ with ‘first years’

One high school in Massachusetts has decided to stop using the term “freshmen” when referring to their ninth graders.

Easthampton High School wrote in their handbook that “for the purpose of class meetings and activities, including the class dues, students will be considered first years, sophomores, juniors, and seniors.”

It is a part of the school’s effort to be more gender-inclusive.

According to MassLive, the idea to switch was brought to the attention of school officials by the students Gender-Sexuality Alliance. The handbook committee included teachers, counselors, administrators, and a school police officer.

MORE: NAACP takes complaint to Lee County school superintendent

MORE: Boy accused of choking teacher at Naples school

Author: CBS Boston