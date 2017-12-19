LEHIGH ACRES

Annual funds approved for Lehigh Acres road reconstruction project

Published: December 19, 2017 1:08 PM EST

It will soon be easier to drive on Lehigh Acres roads.

Lee County approved more than $2.6 million in funds to resurface and repave roads in residential areas throughout the municipality, according to the county agenda. There was $5 million of tax payer dollars approved in 2017 for the five-year project.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern went live from the WINK News Live Drive to discuss how some neighbors feel about the project.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media