Annual funds approved for Lehigh Acres road reconstruction project

It will soon be easier to drive on Lehigh Acres roads.

Lee County approved more than $2.6 million in funds to resurface and repave roads in residential areas throughout the municipality, according to the county agenda. There was $5 million of tax payer dollars approved in 2017 for the five-year project.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern went live from the WINK News Live Drive to discuss how some neighbors feel about the project.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina