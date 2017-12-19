10-year-old helps families in need celebrate Christmas with free trees

For 10-year-old Lizie Froloff, Christmas is about making sure everyone’s holidays is as special as hers.

“I just wanted to help the people who don’t have what we have, like Christmas decorations.” said Lizie.

So last year, she made that Christmas wish a reality. The note that started her journey read:

“how about this… we can hand out 10 christmas trees to people who doesn’t have a tree.”

Lizie’s parents say they weren’t surprised by her decision, saying, “For her to say this is what I want to do we say OK, we’ll see where it goes, well run with it.”

In their first year, they donated three Christmas trees to families from her school Calusa Park Elementary, but now they’re taking it a step further, and bundling all the decorations.

The families receiving trees are selected by her school. This year they have four so far, but are hoping for more before the weekend.

The money for the trees comes from generous families who see their facebook post. The goal for next year is to turn their project into a non-profit, with Lizie as their CEO.

Lizie said “I want them to feel very excited because they’ll be able to have presents under the Christmas tree.”

Each family receives:

1 pre-lit 6.5 foot tree

1 Star topper

1 Box of ornaments

1 Pack of hooks

If you’d like to help you can call (239)821-5105 or email [email protected]

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

