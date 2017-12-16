WINK News/ Chris Grisby
Lehigh Acres

1 victim identified in Lehigh Acres double homicide

Published: December 16, 2017 10:25 AM EST
Updated: December 16, 2017 3:48 PM EST

Two people were killed in a shooting Friday night at a home on Park Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The double homicide happened on the 2300 block of Park Road, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Samuel Jones, 22, was identified as one of the victims in Friday night’s double homicide, deputies said. The other victim’s next of kin has yet to be notified.

The circumstances leading up to the deaths remain unclear.

There is no immediate threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

WINK News is working to provide more details.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media