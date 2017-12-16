1 victim identified in Lehigh Acres double homicide

Two people were killed in a shooting Friday night at a home on Park Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The double homicide happened on the 2300 block of Park Road, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Samuel Jones, 22, was identified as one of the victims in Friday night’s double homicide, deputies said. The other victim’s next of kin has yet to be notified.

The circumstances leading up to the deaths remain unclear.

There is no immediate threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

WINK News is working to provide more details.

