Family of missing Diana Alvarez hires new private investigator

The family of a missing San Carlos Park girl hired a new private investigator, according to a press release from the Global Investigative Group.

Diana Alvarez, 10, went missing from her home on May 29, 2016 and has not been seen since.

The only suspect in her disappearance, Jorge Guerrero, 29, was found guilty of producing and possessing lewd images of Diana on Aug 14. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

MORE: Diana Alvarez in mind on Florida Missing Children’s Day in Tallahassee

Guerrero also faces charges of molestation and battery in connection with Diana, but has never been formally charged in her disappearance.

“Our goal is to determine what happened to Diana. Our ultimate goal is to bring her home,” retired police chief and investigator Walter Zalisko said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Global Investigative Group at 855-444-7448.

MORE: Mom: Sister of missing Diana Alvarez was threatened, afraid to tell truth

Writer: Katherine Viloria