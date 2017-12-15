Suspect sought in Lehigh Acres home invasion

An armed robbery took place Friday afternoon at a home on Casueway Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Uwe Feyrer was expecting to see his friend standing outside his home when he heard a knock on the door, but instead we was greeted by a masked stranger.

“He put me in my house in laundry and said ‘Give me money, give me money,'” Feyrer said.

Feyrer’s wife called 911 and scared the suspect away. Deputies are searching for the crook as the investigation continues.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

