Suspect sought in Lehigh Acres home invasion

An armed robbery took place Friday afternoon at a home on Casueway Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Uwe Feyrer was expecting to see his friend standing outside his home when he heard a knock on the door, but instead we was greeted by a masked stranger.

“He put me in my house in laundry and said ‘Give me money, give me money,'” Feyrer said.

Feyrer’s wife called 911 and scared the suspect away.┬áDeputies are searching for the crook as the investigation continues.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner