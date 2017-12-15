Naples man faces 63 counts of child pornography

A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with child pornography, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kevin John Hawkesworth, 51, faces 53 counts of electronic transmission of child pornography by an electric device and 10 counts of promotion of child pornography, the FDLE said.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 16 at Hawkesworth’s home on the 9500 block of Winterview Drive, the FDLE said. Numerous computer-related media devices were seized from the home.

Hawkesworth is accused of sending child pornography that included children as young as three or four years of age engaged in various sex acts, the FDLE said.

The investigation was prompted after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was sending inappropriate videos and images of children to people via Twitter, the FDLE said.

Hawkesworth was the former president of Shaw Development, a privately-owned company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of custom fluid management solutions, based in Bonita Springs.

The company released the following statement on their website:

“The Board of Directors of Shaw Development has named Lane Morlock as the company’s new president, chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors. Morlock succeeds Kevin Hawkesworth, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.”

Hawkesworth remains at the Lee County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Writer: Katherine Viloria