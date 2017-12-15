Lehigh Acres woman hopes to find happiness in mailbox this Christmas

The same holiday that can bring you joy, can fill others with bittersweet emotion.

This time of year can be difficult for 53-year-old Ruth Johnston. She has been living with her caretaker, Joy Thompson, for 15 years after living in several mental health homes.

“I love her, I love her dearly like she were my own and my family does too,” Thompson said. “I try my best to make her happy.”

This Christmas, Johnston hopes to find happiness inside her mailbox.

“I don’t see my family,” Johnston said. “I put my head down because I keep walking to the mailbox.”

In an effort to make Johnston’s spirits bright, Thompson took to Facebook Friday morning and asked members of “Pay it Forward Lehigh Acres” to mail Johnston a holiday card.

Thompson says Johnston was so depressed last Christmas, “her chin was down to her chest.”

“I just put it out there so that people would know her story and maybe send her a card and lift her up,” Thompson said.

Anyone who would like to spread some Christmas cheer can mail Johnston a card at the following address:

2255 11th Court, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Other Southwest Florida residents alone for the holidays can visit Grace Church for a special event called “Blue Christmas.”

The church hosts a special service for encouragement, comfort, hope, and peace.

“There’s such a need in the community for people to connect during the holidays in ways that are safe,” pastor Arlene Jackson said.

The event varies by location:

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Katherine Viloria