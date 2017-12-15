Large amount of cocaine seized in Florida has fentanyl, carfentanil

A large amount of cocaine confiscated in Florida seems to have fentanyl mixed in – an opioid that with just a 2-milligram dose could kill someone.

A 2016 to 2017 analysis by the DEA found fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances in over 180 cocaine exhibits confiscated during operations across the state.

The substance most found mixed in was carfentanil which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. A stark jump from fentanyl which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Drug dealers are mixing the substances into the drug – in some cases on purpose to increase its potency and profitability, according to the DEA report.

This reportedly happens without the user even knowing – putting them even more at risk of an overdose.

In 2016, cocaine caused more deaths than any other drug in Florida, according to the report.

Taking an even closer look, in Miami-Dade County an average of 36 people died per month in 2016 due to cocaine.

Florida’s cocaine death toll has more than doubled – something the DEA says reflects the growing use of cocaine-opioid combinations.

Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission says of the 2,882 cocaine deaths, only 383 had just cocaine, meaning about 2,499 involved other drugs as well.

Author: CBS Miami