Hunter recalls 168,000 ceiling fans due to impact injury

Hunter is recalling 168,000 Contempo ceiling fans due to an ‘impact injury hazard’ where the light fixture could fall.

Hunter has received 38 reports of the light globe falling due to the incorrect instructions in the U.S. and two in Canada, but they say no injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades.

The fans were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from January 2016 through August 2017 for about $130; refurbished fans were sold online during the same period on eBay, Amazon, and Groupon.

Consumers with a recalled ceiling fan should check to ensure that the light globe is installed correctly by turning it clockwise until it stops and is resting firmly in place.

Hunter says the remedy: New instructions

Writer: Derrick Shaw