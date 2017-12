Hooters calendar tour benefits local children

The Hooters calendar tour is coming through Southwest Florida. The tour benefits a number of local organizations including Golisano Children’s Hospital, Gulf Coast Humane Society and the Naples Fire Department. You can help out their cause this Friday. The team will be at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Naples at 11 am, Hooters of Fort Myers at noon, the Gulf Coast Humane society at 2 pm and the Hooters of Cape Coral at 7 pm.