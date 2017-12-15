Fort Myers man, 18, faces attempted murder charges in Dec. 1 shooting

An 18-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after he was arrested early Friday morning.

Ja’Darrius Russaw, of the Lantana Avenue in Fort Myers, is also facing charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle. His arrest stems from a Dec. 1 shooting on Gardenia Avenue, police said.

Police identified the victim, who was flown to Tampa General Hospital, as Robert Gordon.

Russaw appeared in court Friday morning and is held with bail set at $550,000.

Police say they’ll release more information later Friday.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

