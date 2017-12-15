Final day to send ‘10,000 for the Troops’ cards

Friday is the last day to send a Christmas Card with a warm message to one of our troops serving overseas.

92.5 Fox News Radio is wrapping up its “10,000 for the Troops” program. The goal is to collect 10,000 cards for U.S. troops and get them shipped out in time for Christmas.

While you’re out shopping, grab a card and address it to to: Dear Service Member

To send a Christmas card and help reach the goal, mail as many Christmas cards as you like to:

10,000 Cards for the Troops

P.O. Box 877

Fort Myers, FL 33902

Follow these guidelines when you send the card:

No glitter

No letters. Only cards are being accepted.

No emails or home addresses

No pictures or inserts

No pictures soliciting dates

No foul language

No hateful speech

No mention of killing

No offensive religious messages