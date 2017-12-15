Lt. Col. Chris Simpson, 506th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Cain, 506th ESFS manager, right, distributed Christmas cards Dec. 15, 2008, to Staff Sgt. Casey Karins, second from left, and Senior Airman Joshua Moffie, both 506th ESFS fire team members. Residents of Colonel Simpsons hometown of Gulf Breeze, Fla., sent more than 400 cards to the squadron, which will be distributed to the security forces Airmen during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Randi Flaugh)
FORT MYERS, Fla.

Final day to send ‘10,000 for the Troops’ cards

Published: December 15, 2017 2:12 PM EST

Friday is the last day to send a Christmas Card with a warm message to one of our troops serving overseas.

92.5 Fox News Radio is wrapping up its “10,000 for the Troops” program. The goal is to collect 10,000 cards for U.S. troops and get them shipped out in time for Christmas.

While you’re out shopping, grab a card and address it to to: Dear Service Member

To send a Christmas card and help reach the goal, mail as many Christmas cards as you like to:

10,000 Cards for the Troops
P.O. Box 877
Fort Myers, FL 33902

Follow these guidelines when you send the card:

No glitter
No letters. Only cards are being accepted.
No emails or home addresses
No pictures or inserts
No pictures soliciting dates
No foul language
No hateful speech
No mention of killing
No offensive religious messages

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media