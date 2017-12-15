Final day to send ‘10,000 for the Troops’ cards
Friday is the last day to send a Christmas Card with a warm message to one of our troops serving overseas.
92.5 Fox News Radio is wrapping up its “10,000 for the Troops” program. The goal is to collect 10,000 cards for U.S. troops and get them shipped out in time for Christmas.
While you’re out shopping, grab a card and address it to to: Dear Service Member
To send a Christmas card and help reach the goal, mail as many Christmas cards as you like to:
10,000 Cards for the Troops
P.O. Box 877
Fort Myers, FL 33902
Follow these guidelines when you send the card:
No glitter
No letters. Only cards are being accepted.
No emails or home addresses
No pictures or inserts
No pictures soliciting dates
No foul language
No hateful speech
No mention of killing
No offensive religious messages