Beautiful weekend ahead as warmup underway

A cool start will give way to a warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies Friday.

The high is expected to reach 77, meteorologist Matt Devitt said. A slight chance for a sprinkle or an isolated shower exists for northern parts of Southwest Florida, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“The rain would be very limited — nothing that should have you altering any plans that you would have outdoors,” Devitt said.

A similar setup is in the offing for Saturday, with a high of 78, according to Devitt, who forecasts the return of the 80s on Sunday, with a high of 82.

Patchy, dense fog could develop Saturday morning and it could be breezy at times on Sunday. But it will be partly cloudy both afternoons, Devitt said.

MORE: Hourly forecast

MORE: Spray-on sunscreens offer convenience, but pitfalls exist