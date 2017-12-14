Walrus calves make their debut at Seaworld

SeaWorld Orlando’s two walrus calves make their public debut. Ginger and Aku are at the park’s Wild Arctic habitat.

The calves were introduced to each other last month after Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the coast of Alaska.

Ginger was born at SeaWorld Orlando this past June. Ginger’s age and suitability as a social companion combined with SeaWorld’s expertise in raising orphaned walrus calves played a significant role in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) decision to send Aku to Orlando.

The two animals have been socializing together and receiving around-the-clock care over the past several weeks as their new home at Wild Arctic was being prepared for their arrival. The revamped space will provide guests the opportunity to view Ginger and Aku from multiple angles both above and below water alongside harbor seals. The popular exhibit is also home to several other animal species that can be found in the Arctic including adult Pacific walruses and beluga whales.

MORE: Guests attempt to climb Disney World’s Tree of Life

Guests will have the opportunity to see Ginger and Aku socialize, play with environmental enrichment devices and interact with their care staff, including bottle feeding several times a day. The park plans to facilitate keeper talks intermittently throughout the day to share additional information on the quickly growing pair.

Walruses face significant threats in the wild including habitat loss due to declining floating sea ice and a dwindling food supply. SeaWorld hopes the opportunity to see Ginger and Aku at Wild Arctic will inspire park guests to learn more about these incredible animals, the plight of walruses in the wild and what we can all do to help.

For park operating hours and additional information, guests can visit seaworldorlando.com.

Writer: WINK News