University of Phoenix study shows mental health challenges of first responders

A study from the University of Phoenix on says the majority of first responders face mental health challenges in the workplace.

The survey consisted of 2,000 U.S. adults employed as firefighters, police officers, EMT/paramedics and nurses. The survey not only revealed that a high percentage of first responders are dealing with traumatic events in their line of work, but many are also experiencing negative mental health symptoms.

The findings show that while approximately half of first responders have participated in pre-exposure mental health training, the majority report that mental health services are rarely used at their organization. Data show there are resources available to first responders, but stigmas associated with mental health may be keeping them from getting the help they need.

Read the full study from University of Phoenix

Author: University of Phoenix