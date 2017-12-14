Port Charlotte residents outspoken against neighborhood rezoning

Low-income housing isn’t planned for a newly rezoned Port Charlotte neighborhood.

But nearby residents worry that could change.

“The people in the area are not happy about what’s going on here,” resident Jim Kelly said.

Charlotte County Commissioners voted to allow apartments in a portion of the Parkside community, bounded by U.S. 41, Midway Boulevard and Conway Boulevard.

No specific proposal has emerged for the area yet, but it will be marketed to developers, according to county officials.

Crime and increased traffic are among the potential concerns neighbors cited.

“I just think it’s a bad place for it to be at,” Eden Spahr said. “It’s right in the middle of a neighborhood. It’s already busy as it is, and it’s going to be worse than that.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

