Jury to hear closing arguments in former Lehigh fire official’s trial

Closing arguments in the trial of a former Lehigh Acres fire official will begin Thursday.

Robert Anderson is accused of stealing lawnmowers in May 2016 donated by the fire department to Habitat for Humanity.

The prosecution argued Anderson attempted to mislead the fire department and charity organization, while the defense asserted he planned to refurbish the lawnmowers to help the community.

Nine witnesses have testified in the two previous days, and two others are expected to take the stand Thursday.

Writer: Rachel Ravina