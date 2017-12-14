FHP trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley

A State trooper revived a 32-year-old woman found without a pulse by the side of Alligator Alley.

The trooper performed CPR on Cory Lynn Webster of Delray Beach, whose car had drifted off eastbound lanes and was resting against a shoulder fence line near mile marker 85, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The encounter took place at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

That trooper can be heard repeating, “Ma’am, please wake up!” in dashcam video released by the FHP.

After coming to, Webster was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. A breath test showed her blood-alcohol level to be 0.39, nearly five times the legal limit, the FHP said. The DUI would be Webster’s third in 10 years.