Child’s condition improving after Lake Placid school bus crash

One of two students seriously hurt Wednesday in a school bus crash has been upgraded to good condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said shortly before noon Thursday.

Alberto Garcia Abreo, 14, of Lake Placid, was one of 39 on the bus when it was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck, according to the FHP. Another child seriously hurt — 11-year-old John Kerney of Lake Placid, is in stable condition.

Both were flown to Tampa General Hospital after the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Ridge Drive, the FHP said.

Semi-trailer truck driver Stanley Lockwood, 45, of Orlando, was cited for careless driving, according to State troopers.

Lockwood sustained minor injuries, as did bus driver Selena Hawthorne, 59, of Lake Placid, and two bus passengers — Erika Alvarez, 18, of Lake Placid, and Luis Rodriguez, 14, of Lake Placid, the FHP said.