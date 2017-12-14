Cape man mounts ‘stand your ground’ defense in murder case

Attorneys for a 27-year-old man on trial for a deadly shooting attempted Thursday to prove he acted in self-defense.

Ryan Doyon faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 15 death of Roy A. Pike III, 28, of North Fort Myers. Doyon is accused of shooting Pike after he’s said to have broken into Doyon’s home on the 1900 block of Cornwallis Parkway in Cape Coral.

Doyon’s parents, Kevin and Kristen Touhey, took the stand and described the morning of the shooting.

“I asked him what the noises were and he told me that someone just broke into the house, put a gun to his head and that he shot him,” Kristen Touhey said in the courtroom.

Two of Doyon’s neighbors and two members of the Cape Coral Police Department and the examiner of Pike’s body were called to testify.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Friday at 1:45 p.m.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria