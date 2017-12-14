Boy accused of choking teacher at Naples school

A 14-year-old boy accused of choking a school teacher was arrested, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened Friday at Gulfview Middle School on 255 6th Street South, the report showed.

The teacher repeatedly asked the boy to work on his assignment, the report showed. When the teacher turned around to help another student, the boy jumped out of his seat and put her in a choke hold from behind.

The boy and the teacher fell to the ground, the report showed. The boy did not let go of the teacher for about five to six seconds as his classmates fought to pull his arm away.

Another student ran into the hallway to find help, the report showed. The teacher’s hip was bruised after the fall.

The boy, who will not be named due to age, was taken to the Naples jail and faces one charge of battery on a public education employee.

WINK News reached out to the Collier County School District for comment but has yet to get a response.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria