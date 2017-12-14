3 Okeechobee dairy farm workers arrested after video shows abuse

Three MacArthur Dairy Farm workers have been arrested after the release of a video showing apparent animal abuse.

The farm is one of four in Okeechobee County under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The video is the latest in a series exposing abuse of cows at dairy farms in the rural county.

The head of the Animal Recovery Mission, the group releasing the videos, has said that they’re looking into abuse at four farms in Lee County but has yet to release any videos from Southwest Florida.

The arrested suspects are identified as 31-year-old Mario Hernandez, who is charged with causing cruel death, pain and suffering, a felony, WPEC reports. Fernando Lopez-Cruz, 44, is facing a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. Naul Dorantes-Garcia, 31, is also facing a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say there is a warrant out for the arrest of a fourth person from the farm.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images:

Operation Dean Foods from ARM Investigations on Vimeo.