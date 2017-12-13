WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk aims to help victims of Irma

Fundraising is underway for the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk, and it’s a milestone year. As of today more than $101,000 has been raised.

This is the 10th year WINK has partnered with our community to feed those in need in Southwest Florida.

For every dollar we raise, the Harry Chapin Food Bank can turn that into $8 worth of food.

The walk will take place on January 20, at Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

This year the help is even more critical for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

To make a donation or register your team go to: winkhungerwalk.com

