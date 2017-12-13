Testimony continues in trial of former Lehigh fire official

A former Lehigh Acres Fire Commissioner tried to fool the fire department and Habitat for Humanity, prosecutors argued Wednesday.

Robert Anderson is accused of stealing lawnmowers from the charity after the Lehigh Acres Fire Department donated them in May 2016. Anderson told former Fire Chief John Wayne that the nonprofit didn’t want the donation, according to Wayne’s testimony Wednesday in day two of Anderson’s trial.

Habitat staff testified that wasn’t true. Anderson asked Habitat worker Kim Taylor if she could stop the donation from taking place, she testified.

Anderson spoke during an April 2016 fire commissioners meeting of his desire for the department to sell the mowers to him.

“You’re going to get rid of them anyway, so let me buy them,” Anderson said.

Wayne testified that he told him the department had no interest in selling them.

Anderson’s defense argued he intended to refurbish the mowers to help people in the area. It’s unclear if he’ll take the stand.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Chuck Myron