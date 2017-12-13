Semitrailer hits school bus with 39 students on board in Highlands County

Multiple students and a driver on a school bus were hurt in a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lake Ridge Drive when a semi truck struck the back of a school bus, according to preliminary information from FHP. Two children were flown to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries, and multiple others, along with the bus driver, were taken to the hospital.

There were 39 students on board the bus, State troopers said.

Southbound lanes are set up to help northbound traffic move throughout the area, according to State troopers.

Writer: Rachel Ravina