Punta Gorda 7-Eleven where murder took place to shut down

Rumors are swirling a convenience store where a 2015 murder took place in Punta Gorda Isles will permanently shut down.

Michael Russo was charged with killing 18-year-old Kyle Farishian, whose remains were found following a November 2015 fire at the 7-Eleven on Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

MORE: Convicted Punta Gorda 7-11 killer, arsonist sentenced to life

While some think the convenience store never bounced back after temporarily closing down, Putna Gorda councilwoman Lynne Matthews doesn’t agree.

“Honestly I don’t believe that had anything to do with it,” Matthews said. “Business never faltered after that happened.”

Nearby residents are concerned if the store permanently closes, the property will become an eyesore.

“It could be years from now you never know. It may sit vacant who knows how long and that would be a shame because it’s a really nice spot,” 7-Eleven customer Bill Trempe said.

WINK News reached out to 7-Eleven for confirmation but has yet to receive an answer.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria