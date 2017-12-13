Man attempts to lure student into car in Cape Coral

A man attempted to lure a student into his car Tuesday afternoon on 20th Street, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. while the student was walking on the 100 block of Southwest 20th Street, police said.

A middle-aged man drove a black four-door car next to the student and asked to give her a ride, police said. The suspect then drove toward Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and was about 6 feet tall, heavy-set and balding, police said.

Officers plan to set up patrols in the area over the next few days, according to Corporal Phillip Mullen.

The Cape Coral Police Department plans to continue working with local schools to educate children on how to handle these situations safely.

STRANGER DANGER: On Dec. 12th at 2pm a student was walking at the 100 blk of SW 20th St. A middle-aged W/M drove next to her in a black 4door & asked to give her a ride before driving toward Santa Barbara Blvd. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, 6'-6'3'', heavyset & balding. — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) December 13, 2017

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria