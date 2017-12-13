Florida lawmaker files ‘no service, no sale’ and ‘no pickup, no pay’ bill after Irma

A Florida lawmaker is making sure residents don’t have to pay for cable if it didn’t work or pay for garbage pickup if it wasn’t picked up.

State Rep. Randy Fine (R-South Brevard County) says one of the biggest complaints he got after Hurricane Irma was people paying for basic services that weren’t getting done — garbage, telecommunications, internet and cable services.

Fine filed House Bill 971 also known as “No service, no sale. No pickup, no pay” on Monday to solve the problem.

“Today in the state of Florida, if your phone is out for two weeks, or your cable is out for two weeks, they can still charge you for the service even though you don’t get the product, and that’s simply not right,” Fine said.

The bill does have a few exceptions. Garbage companies have three days to pick up your garbage before returning your money. On the internet and cable side, service needs to be out for at least 24 hours straight.

Bonita Springs resident Diane Nadolny is still without cable and internet more than three months after Hurricane Irma.

“It’s like a fighting chance to get anything done with Comcast,” Nadolny said.

Nadolny says she is still getting charged $75 a month as if she’s getting service. A reason she is completely behind the bill.

“If I don’t have service, why am I getting charged?” she said.

If passed, the bill would be in place in time for next hurricane season.

WINK News contacted to Comcast Wednesday night for comment. The company says they will be reaching out to help Nadolny and says anyone experiencing issues after Irma is advised to call them.

Fine explained the bill in detail Monday on Facebook:

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

