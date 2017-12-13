Driver who swerved toward Collier woman sentenced to 2 years

A driver who swerved toward a woman standing in front of her home was sentenced to two years of prison, the state attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Ethan Brown, 28, of LaBelle, sped past Lisa Walker’s home in February as her children played outside, prompting her to yell at him to slow down, investigators said. He drove

back down the street toward her, sped up and swerved into her driveway, forcing her to run to get out of the way.

He laughed “like it’s a joke” as he did so, Walker said.

Multiple witnesses saw it happen and backed up her story, according to the state attorney’s office. There were tire marks that appeared to show where Brown swerved onto the driveway at the home on Harmon Terrace, a private road in Copeland.

Brown, who was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was also given three years of probation to serve upon his release, according to the state attorney’s office.

Writer: Chuck Myron