Deadly crash blocks portion of CR 74 on Charlotte-Glades County line

At least one person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the Charlotte-Glades County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 8:06 a.m.at the Charlotte-Glades County line and County Road 731 according to the FHP. There is a complete roadblock on County Road 74 from State Road 31 to County Road 731 in Glades County.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or deaths were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina