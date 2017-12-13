Crash blocks traffic on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

A crash caused a complete roadblock Wednesday on Palm Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard, just west of Manatee Park, the FHP said. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of any injuries involved are unclear at this time.

WINK News reporter Kim Powell shared photos that show a car underneath a semi-truck.

