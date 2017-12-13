Cape Coral, Fort Myers ‘best in the nation’ for hiring

Are you looking for a job? If so, two Southwest Florida cities are projected as hiring hot spots.

Potential employment opportunities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers are “the best in the nation,” according to a ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook survey.

Employers in Cape Coral and the City of Palms are expected to hire 34 percent more employees from January to March 2018, according to the survey. 59 percent of companies are expected to maintain staffing and 4 percent are unclear.

There will be growth, but it’ll decrease slightly due to employers hiring 35 percent of employees in the last quarter of 2017, according to the survey.

ManPower Employment spokesperson Judy Leppla highlighted the expected growth for area employers as compared to 2016.

“At this time last year, employers expected less hiring activity when the Outlook was 29 (percent),” Leppla said.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Rachel Ravina