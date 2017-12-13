Infection linked to puppies reported in 17 states

The number of people with confirmed infections consistent with a multi-state outbreak that can spread from dogs to humans has increased since October.

The Center for Disease Control reported Wednesday that 30 more people have been ill with symptoms consistent with Campylobacter infection since Oct. 30, raising the total to 97.

The illness has been reported from two additional states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to the CDC. Bringing the total to 17 states.

In total, 22 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

90 percent of the people interviewed made contact with a puppy from a Petland store or with someone who became sick after contact with a puppy from the store, the CDC said.

Pet owners are advised to always wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching puppies.

For more information about the outbreak call the CDC at 404- 639-3286 or click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria