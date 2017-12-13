2nd newly released video shows additional animal abuse at Larson Dairy Farm

Another video surfaced early Wednesday morning revealing additional allegations against Larson Dairy Farm.

(Warning – the above video may be difficult to watch for some viewers)

The footage depicts farm owner Jacob Larson nearby while people were abusing the cows, according to the Animal Recovery Mission, the organization that released the video.

There is at least one employee facing charges, but Larson denied any knowledge of the abuse.

The first video showing abuse of animals at the dairy farm in Okeechobee was released in November.

