Fort Myers

Three suspects face aggravated animal cruelty charges in viral shark-dragging video

Published: December 12, 2017 7:29 PM EST
Updated: December 12, 2017 8:33 PM EST

Three people were charged Tuesday in connection with a viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat at high-speed, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission worked with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office to identify a number of criminal violations including felony and misdemeanor charges during a four-month long investigation.

The video posted on July 24 quickly spread outrage throughout social media.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor county of illegal method of take.
  • Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor county of illegal method of take.
  • Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

“I was outraged by the sickening video of a shark being horribly abused earlier this year. Florida has no tolerance for this mistreatment, and I am proud of the hard work of FWC law enforcement during this investigation to hold these individuals accountable for their horrific actions,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement.

Wenzel’s mugshot was not made immediately available.

Writer:Katherine Viloria
