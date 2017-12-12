Three suspects face aggravated animal cruelty charges in viral shark-dragging video

Three people were charged Tuesday in connection with a viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat at high-speed, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission worked with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office to identify a number of criminal violations including felony and misdemeanor charges during a four-month long investigation.

The video posted on July 24 quickly spread outrage throughout social media.

The following suspects were arrested:

Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor county of illegal method of take.

Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor county of illegal method of take.

Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto, faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

“I was outraged by the sickening video of a shark being horribly abused earlier this year. Florida has no tolerance for this mistreatment, and I am proud of the hard work of FWC law enforcement during this investigation to hold these individuals accountable for their horrific actions,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement.

Wenzel’s mugshot was not made immediately available.

Writer: Katherine Viloria