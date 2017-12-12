Suspects sought in multiple SWFL Walmart thefts

The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects accused of multiple thefts in Southwest Florida.

Surveillance photos appear to show a man and two women as the suspects involved in a series of retail theft investigations at local Walmart stores in Punta Gorda, North Fort Myers and Murdock, police said.

The suspects are accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of electronic equipment, police said. It’s believed the group is reselling the stolen items on Craigslist, eBay and other venues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS(8477) or the Punta Gorda Police Department at 941-639-4111.

Punta Gorda Police still need help in identifying the male and two females depicted in the attached photographs… Posted by Punta Gorda Police Department on Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Writer: Katherine Viloria