Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Veterans Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 2:19 p.m. on Veterans Boulevard at Theresa Boulevard, the FHP said.

Benjamin Umbras, 27, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2000 Acura TL east on Veterans Boulevard in the left lane approaching Theresa Boulevard, the FHP said. The pedestrian was standing on the northeast grassy shoulder at the intersection.

The Acura began to travel in a southwest direction across Veterans Bouelvard, the FHP said. The pedestrian darted southward directly into the path of the Acura.

The Acura swerved to the right before colliding with the south curb and ditch after hitting the victim, the FHP said. Umbras was taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead the scene, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation, the FHP said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Writer: Katherine Viloria