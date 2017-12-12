Marco Island votes to break away from Collier County EMS

Marco Island leaders voted Tuesday to break its partnership from Collier County’s Emergency Medical Services.

The partnership was reportedly a problem during Hurricane Irma because the Collier County evacuation left the island without ambulances after the storm.

There are currently two Collier County ambulances available for Marco Island during the day and only one operating at night.

Marco Island leaders say they want to own two ambulances and keep them permanently stationed on the island.

This could cost up to $2 million and taxpayers would be responsible for a couple hundred dollars, according to council members. But it would open at least 12 job positions and allow city leaders some control.

“When decisions need to be made on ambulance protocol, drug protocol, we want to be in charge. Our city wants us to be in charge,” councilmember Larry Honig said.

The next step is submitting this to Collier County Commissioners to review on Dec. 22.