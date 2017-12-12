Man arrested in connection with Fort Myers shooting

A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 6:08 p.m. Monday at the Chevron gas station on 3005 Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Tony Crews, 42, sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was able to identify the shooter as Kenneth Lenoris Williams, 40, of Fort Myers, police said. Crews was later taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Williams was arrested at Cobblestone on the Lake apartment complex after a witness described his vehicle, police said. Williams faces charges of aggravated battery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16. Bond has not yet been set.

Writer: Katherine Viloria