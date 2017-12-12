Police: ‘Lets end this senseless violence’ after 1 person fatally shot in Fort Myers

One person was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting on Zana Drive, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Zana Drive, police said.

When officials arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notice of next of kin.

Fort Myers police Lt. Jay Rodriguez asked for the public’s help providing information and asked any witnesses to contact the police department at 239-321-7700.

“Lets end this senseless violence,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

