Jury selection to begin for former Lehigh fire commissioner’s trial

Jury selection will begin Tuesday in the trial for a former member of the Lehigh Acres Board of Fire Commissioners arrested in connection with felony charges.

Robert Anderson is accused of embezzling more than $2,000 from a commercial real estate agency to pay his personal bills, according to deputies. He faces fraud and larceny charges.

Writer: Rachel Ravina