Enterprise car rental mistake lands woman in jail

A woman lands in jail after a big mistake by Enterprise car rental.

22-year-old Bailey Hawkins walked inside an Enterprise store in Fort Myers and rented a car. A short time later she was pulled over.

Enterprise Holdings released this statement saying in part:

We put her in a horrible situation and are working with the customer to make it right. A mistake was made when turning over the plate and VIN information to a third party to register with the state… that caused Ms. Hawkins to be pulled over.

Legal experts we spoke to say always make sure to appear in court even if a third party like Enterprise says otherwise.

Daniel Garza of Wilbur Smith Attorneys at Law said, “You should always hire your own lawyer because that’s a relationship that you’re going to have with that person. You want to hire somebody that you’re going to have some trust and faith in.

And that faith she once had in Enterprise… tarnished.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

