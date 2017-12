Deadly fire destroys home in NE Cape Coral

A fire killed at least one person and destroyed a home Tuesday morning on Northeast 12th Avenue, according to the Cape Coral Fire Chief

The fire began around 9:58 a.m. at the home on Northeast 12th Avenue and 36th Avenue, according to fire officials.

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Rachel Ravina